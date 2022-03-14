Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,649 (March 11, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA can join the new era of the SEC in which the league’s schools are committed to striving for success in all sports -- including men’s basketball.

Georgia football podcast: UGA should follow SEC commissioner’s lead, become ‘everything’ program

Beginning of the show: I have some things to say about the Georgia basketball coaching search on today’s show, but before I get to that, I begin the broadcast with a look at some praise from an ESPN writer for UGA’s quarterback situation. I’ll explain why the depth the Bulldogs have collected gives the program a potential advantage.

10-minute mark: I share some comments from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey that could provide a template for how UGA should see its basketball situation in the wake of firing Coach Tom Crean.