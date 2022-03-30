Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,661 (March 29, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why the national media seemingly ignores the gap between the Bulldogs and most of its non-SEC competition.

Georgia football podcast: What the national media ignores about UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia will take a step back from its national championship form in 2022 according to ESPN’s Ryan McGee. I’ll explain on today’s show why McGee’s reasoning for his argument ignores some key facts, and have some fun remembering a previous instance in which McGee became a villain to Bulldogs fans.

15-minute mark: I share audio of UGA wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint discussing the outlook for his position group this season and the impact new coach Bryan McClendon is making with the Bulldogs’ pass-catching targets.