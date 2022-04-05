Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,665 (April 4, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what happened during the first spring scrimmage for the Bulldogs Saturday inside Sanford Stadium -- including the seemingly endless curiosity about the quarterback situation.

Georgia football podcast: Examining the rumors and reports from UGA’s scrimmage

Beginning of the show: Georgia held its first scrimmage of the spring Saturday afternoon inside Sanford Stadium and reports started surfacing shortly after it was done about what had occured on the field. One of the hottest topics remains the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation, with Stetson Bennett seemingly still entrenched as starter but yielding practice reps to his younger, less-experienced backups, Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff.

I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show -- including an example of why what UGA coach Kirby Smart isn’t saying about his quarterbacks might be just as interesting as what he is saying.