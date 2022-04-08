Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,669 (April 8, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former UGA running back Keith Marshall said about the outlook for the 2022 backfield -- including thoughts on Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh.

Georgia football podcast: Former UGA star touts ‘underrated’ name in Bulldogs backfield

Beginning of the show: Former Georgia running back Keith Marshall knows a thing or two about being in a talented tandem of running backs -- having once formed a duo with Todd Gurley while both were with the Bulldogs.

Marshall leaned on that experience when he joined DawgNation Daily earlier this week to discuss the outlook for the current Bulldogs running backs, including Kendall Milton and Kenny Mcintosh.