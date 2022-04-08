Georgia football podcast: Former UGA star touts ‘underrated’ name in Bulldogs backfield
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,669 (April 8, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former UGA running back Keith Marshall said about the outlook for the 2022 backfield -- including thoughts on Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh.
Beginning of the show: Former Georgia running back Keith Marshall knows a thing or two about being in a talented tandem of running backs -- having once formed a duo with Todd Gurley while both were with the Bulldogs.
Marshall leaned on that experience when he joined DawgNation Daily earlier this week to discuss the outlook for the current Bulldogs running backs, including Kendall Milton and Kenny Mcintosh.
It’s probably not a surprise that Marshall likes what he has seen from that pairing, and I’ll share more of what he said on today’s show -- including what makes Milton special and why some may have been slow to realize how valuable McIntosh can be.
10-minute mark: DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell joins the show.
30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the projected regular season win totals for Arkansas, Mississippi State, LSU and Auburn as posted earlier this week by the Wynn sports book in Las Vegas.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
NOTE: The podcast Cool Down will return in its normal format Monday.