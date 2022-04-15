Georgia football podcast: A different way to think about UGA’s QB situation

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,673 (April 13, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a different way to look at the future of UGA’s quarterback situation.

Georgia football podcast: A different way to think about UGA’s quarterback situation

Beginning of the show: Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels’ announcement that he is transferring to West Virginia stirred up discussion among UGA fans this week about the Bulldogs’ future at that position. I’ll explain on today’s show why the future might be brighter than some realize.

10-minute mark: I’ll share some audio of UGA coach Kirby Smart discussing his expectations for current starter, Stetson Bennett, and the other Bulldogs signal callers ahead of G-Day.