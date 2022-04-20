Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,676 (April 19, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about one area in which a slow approach might be working to Georgia’s benefit.

Georgia football podcast: One way in which slower is better for UGA

Beginning of the show: Speed is typically a good thing in college football. However, there’s arguably one area in which Georgia has benefited from not moving too fast. Undoubtedly, the proliferation of transferring players and the growth of name, image and likeness payments has created a new reality for the sport, but UGA’s slow embrace of these new concepts might be contributing to the program’s success. I’ll explain more about why on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss the impressive showing at G-Day for Arik Gilbert and Oscar Delp, a couple tight ends who debuted for the Bulldogs this past weekend.