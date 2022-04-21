Georgia football podcast: A crucial question for UGA’s new-look defense

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,678 (April 21, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a question facing Georgia’s defense this season.

Georgia football podcast: A crucial question facing UGA’s new-look defense

Beginning of the show: There are obviously big changes in store for Georgia’s defense this season. Gone are a number of talented players who helped contribute to last season’s success. However, it’s possible that the toughest thing to replace for UGA might not be departed talent, but the aggressive mindset instilled by previous coordinator Dan Lanning. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss a hint from UGA about a possible uniform alteration.