Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,701 (May 30, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a simple stat that shows why UGA’s offense was perhaps even better than people realized last season, and why it could be set up for even more success this season.

Georgia football podcast: One simple stat shows UGA could repeat as national champions

Beginning of the show: Georgia could likely need to lean more heavily on its offense this season after several key departures from its historic 2021 defense. I’ll explain on today’s show why that might not be a problem and why UGA could be more ready for another step forward offensively than many fans might realize.

15-minute mark: I share the positive reviews former UGA defensive lineman Travon Walker is already earning with the Jacksonville Jaguars after becoming the No. 1 overall pick in April.