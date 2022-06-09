Georgia football podcast: UGA fans might have tough choice to make very soon
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,709 (June 9, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a tough choice when it comes to rooting interest that UGA fans might soon have to make.
Beginning of the show: Georgia is right in the center of ongoing recruiting battle for five-star quarterback Arch Manning.
Manning has previously suggested he might hold off on making a decision until after the season begins, and perhaps all the way to Signing Day. Some have wondered if Manning’s decision to adopt such a deliberate pace is related to his desire to see if another one of his suitors, Texas, shows improvement over its 5-7 record in 2021.
I’ll explain on today’s show why UGA fans’ hopes of preventing Texas from achieving that might require them to root for a team they don’t typically enjoy cheering for, Alabama, who plays at Texas on Sept. 10.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show to discuss the latest news on the Bulldogs -- including what summer workouts are like this time of year as players focus on getting bigger, faster, stronger and better ahead of the upcoming season.
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including big questions facing Tennessee and Arkansas.
End of show: I award a “best of” Golden Shoe to a previous winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
NOTE: The Podcast Cool Down will return in its normal format on Monday.