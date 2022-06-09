Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,709 (June 9, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a tough choice when it comes to rooting interest that UGA fans might soon have to make.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans might have tough choice to make very soon

Beginning of the show: Georgia is right in the center of ongoing recruiting battle for five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

Manning has previously suggested he might hold off on making a decision until after the season begins, and perhaps all the way to Signing Day. Some have wondered if Manning’s decision to adopt such a deliberate pace is related to his desire to see if another one of his suitors, Texas, shows improvement over its 5-7 record in 2021.