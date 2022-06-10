Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,710 (June 10, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the six Georgia players who could emerge as tops in the country at their position for the upcoming season.

Georgia football podcast: The 6 most important players for UGA in 2022

Beginning of the show: Georgia is slated to have a deep and talented roster again this season, and no fact probably better illustrates this point more than the list of potential names who could arguably emerge as the best players at their position for the upcoming season. I’ll discuss them all on today’s show, including defensive tackle Jalen Carter, cornerback Kelee Ringo, safety Christopher Smith linebacker Nolan Smith, tight end Brock Bowers and center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. I’ll also share some thoughts on some guys who just missed the cut as well.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to share his thoughts on my top-players list and discuss expected visitors for the second weekend in June.