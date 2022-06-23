Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,718 (June 22, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why UGA is an outlier compared to other national championship contenders according to one ESPN analyst.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN analyst explains why UGA’s different than other championship contenders

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s lack of transfers and overall track record for success makes for an easier projection for the upcoming season according to ESPN analytics expert Bill Connelly, who appeared this week on a podcast called The Solid Verbal. I’ll dive into that topic more on today’s show -- including whether its good that the Bulldogs have fewer transfers than many other national championship contenders.

15-minute mark: I’ll share some high praise for UGA defensive tackle Jalen Carter and share why the outlook for the Bulldogs defense might be better than some assume.