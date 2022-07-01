Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,724 (June 30, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why one of the statements commonly repeated about Georgia ahead of the upcoming season might not be based in fact.

Georgia football podcast: Explaining why a commonly held opinion about UGA is probably wrong

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s 2021 national championship was undoubtedly propelled by a number of key players who are no longer with the program -- including 15 former Bulldogs selected in the most recent NFL draft. It stands to reason UGA faces some challenges in trying to replace its departed talent. However, the degree to which that attrition will impact UGA might have been overstated, and I’ll discuss more about why on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I discuss some UGA players and coaches who are apparently trying to enjoy as much summertime fun as possible before practice begins in a few weeks.