Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,743 (July 27, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why the Bulldogs’ recent hot streak of winning home games is probably more difficult than it has looked.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s making a significant accomplishment look easier than it actually is

Beginning of the show: Georgia has won all but one of its home games over the last five years. That’s a feat that is perhaps more remarkable than it appears based on how other SEC teams have performed during the same span. I’ll explain more about why on today’s show, and discuss how UGA’s penchant for earning easy wins at home could set it up well this season.

15-minute mark: I discuss how some recent comments from former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral demonstrate why UGA places strong emphasis on competition.