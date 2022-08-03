Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,748 (Aug. 3, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why the preseason chatter around UGA is similar to what was taking place last season ahead of what eventually resulted in a national championship for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: Here’s one way history could repeat itself for UGA

Beginning of the show: Preseason rankings and polls are trickling out and Georgia seems to be a unanimous selection as the country’s No. 3 team behind Alabama and Ohio State. I’ll take a deep dive on today’s show on why everyone is seemingly so certain about the Buckeyes and I’ll compare the doubts around UGA to the climate around the Bulldogs this time a year ago ahead of what turned out to be a national championship season.

15-minute mark: I share some high praise for UGA defensive tackle Jalen Carter.