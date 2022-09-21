Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,783 (Sept. 21, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about an example of how Georgia’s offense is apparently earning respect at a rapid pace.

Georgia football podcast: One example how the perception of UGA is quickly changing

Beginning of the show: Georgia is a 46-point favorite vs. Kent State on Saturday. That’s a position that has been unkind to the Bulldogs from a betting perspective. UGA has failed to cover in eight straight games at home when favored by 40 or more points.

However, that isn’t the only gambling trend of note for Saturday’s game. The expected point total has gradually risen throughout the week from its opening number of 55.5 to 62 at the time of this show’s recording. This move comes despite the fact that five straight UGA games, and 11 of the last 14, have gone “under.”