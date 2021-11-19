Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,573 (Nov. 18, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the reaction from ESPN’s top analysts to how UGA has distanced itself from other College Football Playoff contenders so far this season.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s dominance leaves top analysts speechless

Beginning of the show: Georgia has marched to the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff top 25 in such a ruthlessly effective fashion that there’s seemingly nothing left to be said about its domination. I’ll share an example on today’s show of how even the professional talkers on ESPN were left speechless when asked to evaluate the Bulldogs this week. However, I’ll also explain why CFP committee chairman Gary Barta’s thoughts on the Bulldogs shouldn’t go unnoticed.

10-minute mark: I share an evaluation from UGA coach Kirby Smart about his secondary’s performance at Tennessee that might be a little surprising to some.