Georgia football podcast: A UGA success story that shouldn’t be overlooked
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,586 (Dec. 8, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what the recently released first-team All-SEC selections say about the current state of Georgia’s football program.
Beginning of the show: Georgia finished with five players on the first-team All-SEC list shared by the league Tuesday. I’ll discuss on today’s show why that total -- which represents a big improvement on the preseason projections -- makes a strong statement about the direction in which UGA’s program is headling.
10-minute mark: I solicit some information from UGA fans regarding the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation.
20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show for a preview of the early signing period -- which begins next Wednesday.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Oklahoma reaching into the SEC to steal away its new offensive coordinator.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.