Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,586 (Dec. 8, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what the recently released first-team All-SEC selections say about the current state of Georgia’s football program.

Georgia football podcast: A UGA success story that shouldn’t be overlooked

Beginning of the show: Georgia finished with five players on the first-team All-SEC list shared by the league Tuesday. I’ll discuss on today’s show why that total -- which represents a big improvement on the preseason projections -- makes a strong statement about the direction in which UGA’s program is headling.

10-minute mark: I solicit some information from UGA fans regarding the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation.