Georgia football podcast: Alabama fans won’t like former UGA QB’s hot take

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,677 (April 20, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray recently said about the outlook for Alabama with Jermaine Burton at wide receiver.

Georgia football podcast: Alabama fans won’t like former UGA quarterback’s hot take

Beginning of the show: Alabama won’t be nearly as explosive offensively this season if former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton is its top pass-catching option according to former Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray.

Murray recently made that case during an interview on satellite radio. I’ll discuss more on what he said on today’s show and talk about how UGA’s potential playmakers could compare to the Crimson Tide.