Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2398 (Feb. 26, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why G-Day will be played in 2025 and is crucial to the Dawgs success.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA AD makes strong statement in support of beloved tradition

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said Tuesday that G-Day was still on as planned this April despite the recent trend of cancelations of spring games around the sport. I share my thoughts on why I’m glad G-Day is sticking around.

10-minute mark: I celebrate UGA’s crucial basketball win vs. No. 3 Florida.

15-minute mark: I discuss why former UGA linebacker Jalon Walker might be a new prototype for versatility as he moves on to the NFL.

25-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the extreme lengths the conference is going to prevent “court storming” at the end of basketball games.

50-minute mark: I share a clip from Mykel Williams at the NFL combine in which Williams reveals how limited he was by injury during the 2024 season and I wonder what might’ve been had he been healthier while at UGA.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share a Gator Hater Updater.