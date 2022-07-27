Georgia football podcast: A simple formula for how UGA can beat Alabama again
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,742 (July 26, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what it will take for Georgia to beat Alabama again this season.
Beginning of the show: ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently shared some “ifs” for college football’s top contenders, or said another way, the key concerns that must be addressed for success to occur.
For Georgia, Connelly focused on the front seven and the offensive line.
I’ll explain on today’s show why these two position groups could help propel UGA back into the national championship chase this season and perhaps allow the Bulldogs to beat their arch nemesis Alabama again this season.
15-minute mark: I take a look at some recruiting news including the latest on a wide receiver who’s quickly emerging as a UGA target, an offensive lineman in the mix for the Bulldogs announcing his commitment date and the latest on five-star safety Caleb Downs.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.
45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a surprising anecdote revealed from a new book involving Alabama coach Nick Saban.
End of show: I share condolences on the loss of a beloved UGA fan and I share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.