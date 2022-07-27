Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,742 (July 26, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what it will take for Georgia to beat Alabama again this season.

Georgia football podcast: A simple formula for how UGA can beat Alabama again

Beginning of the show: ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently shared some “ifs” for college football’s top contenders, or said another way, the key concerns that must be addressed for success to occur.