Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,580 (Dec. 1, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a simple thing Georgia can do Saturday vs. Alabama to make victory more likely.

Georgia football podcast: A simple step to ensure a UGA victory vs. Alabama

Beginning of the show: Alabama has played more close games this season than it has in previous years, and Saturday’s game vs. Georgia could continue that trend. Oddsmakers have made the Bulldogs about a touchdown favorite, and if the game proves to be that close, then every play will be magnified. UGA fans, of course, have bitter memories of the three meetings against the Crimson Tide since Kirby Smart has been UGA coach. The Bulldogs led at the half in each of those instances, but also found points to come by in the second half of those games, and eventually lost them all.

I’ll discuss on today’s show a simple step UGA can take that might prevent that from happening against Alabama this time.