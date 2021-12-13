Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,587 (Dec. 12, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Alabama All-American Mike Johnson said on SEC Country Live about Georgia’s chances of possibly beating the Crimson Tide in a championship game rematch.

Georgia football podcast: Former Alabama All-American says UGA remains legit national championship contender

Beginning of the show: Plenty of Georgia fans have expressed frustration after UGA’s loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game, and more than a few have suggested they’re not eager for a rematch given their concerns about the previous outcome being repeated. However, a former Alabama All-American thinks those opinions are nonsense. Mike Johnson, who was one of the leaders on the Crimson Tide’s 2009 national championship team, explained last week on SEC Country Live why he thinks the Bulldogs are still very much alive in the national championship hunt despite a loss in their most recent game. I’ll share more on this topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis’ success on the awards circuit.