Georgia football podcast: A recent conference championship game trend UGA fans will love
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,581 (Dec. 2, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a recent conference championship game trend that could suggest good things for the Bulldogs in Saturday’s SEC championship game.
Beginning of the show: Georgia is a point-spread favorite in this Saturday’s SEC championship game, and recent trends suggest that’s a good thing. I’ll explain more about why on today’s show. I’ll also discuss the relaxed version of UGA coach Kirby Smart which was on display as early as this past summer, and still evident ahead of this weekend’s showdown vs. Alabama.
10-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show to preview the upcoming SEC championship game.
30-minute mark: CBS Sports’ Brad Nessler joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- What Alabama’s close win vs. Auburn says about its chances against UGA Saturday
- Whether the Bulldogs are ready to “get over the hump” against Alabama
- And a behind-the-scenes look at some of what has been said about UGA’s quarterback situation
40-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning’s name once again emerging in media reports as a possible replacement for Lincoln Riley as Oklahoma head coach.
45-minute mark: I share a cool moment from ESPN’s SportsCenter that celebrated both UGA’s men’s basketball win vs. Memphis and the dominant season for Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
