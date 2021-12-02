Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,581 (Dec. 2, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a recent conference championship game trend that could suggest good things for the Bulldogs in Saturday’s SEC championship game.

Georgia football podcast: A recent conference championship game trend UGA fans will love

Beginning of the show: Georgia is a point-spread favorite in this Saturday’s SEC championship game, and recent trends suggest that’s a good thing. I’ll explain more about why on today’s show. I’ll also discuss the relaxed version of UGA coach Kirby Smart which was on display as early as this past summer, and still evident ahead of this weekend’s showdown vs. Alabama.

10-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show to preview the upcoming SEC championship game.