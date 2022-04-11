Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,669 (April 8, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about former five-star offensive line recruits Amarius Mims and Clay Webb entering the transfer portal.

Georgia football podcast: Amarius Mims’ transfer reminds us what hasn’t changed in college football

Beginning of the show: A lot has changed in college football in recents seasons -- including the advent of name, image and likeness payments to players and the arrival of the free one-time transfer rule. Furthermore, Georgia isn’t immune to the sport’s evolution, as was proven again this weekend when two former five-star offensive line recruits -- Amarius Mims and Clay Webb -- announced they were entering the transfer portal.

I’ll discuss on today’s show why -- even though it’s disappointing for fans to see the Bulldogs lose valuable prospects -- it’s still crucial that UGA hold onto the structure that has helped make it a successful program.