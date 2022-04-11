Georgia football podcast: Amarius Mims’ transfer reminds us what hasn’t changed in college football
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,669 (April 8, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about former five-star offensive line recruits Amarius Mims and Clay Webb entering the transfer portal.
Beginning of the show: A lot has changed in college football in recents seasons -- including the advent of name, image and likeness payments to players and the arrival of the free one-time transfer rule. Furthermore, Georgia isn’t immune to the sport’s evolution, as was proven again this weekend when two former five-star offensive line recruits -- Amarius Mims and Clay Webb -- announced they were entering the transfer portal.
I’ll discuss on today’s show why -- even though it’s disappointing for fans to see the Bulldogs lose valuable prospects -- it’s still crucial that UGA hold onto the structure that has helped make it a successful program.
15-minute mark: I highlight a couple misnomers about the transfer narrative as it relates to Mims’ decision.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a former five-star wide receiver leaving Alabama.
45-minute mark: I preview a fun giveaway set to take place on tomorrow’s show.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
