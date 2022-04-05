Georgia football podcast: CBS writer suggests 2 UGA players as possible Heisman candidates
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,665 (April 4, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli said about UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter and tight end Brock Bowers’ chances of winning the Heisman Trophy.
Beginning of the show: Georgia -- despite being the reigning national champions and being among the top title contenders once again in 2022 -- does not currently have any of the top favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.
However, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible for a Bulldogs player to win the award.
This week, during a CBS podcast, writer Tom Fornelli made the case for a couple Bulldogs players potentially getting some Heisman consideration.The names he argued for are defensive lineman Jalen Carter and tight end Brock Bowers.
I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show and try to explain why recent college football history demonstrates that -- despite the fact they’re long shots -- neither Carter nor Bowers’ candidacy should be fully disregarded.
Eight-minute mark: I discuss the strong response from UGA fans to an odd Twitter poll from a Washington fan.
10-minute mark: I share audio of UGA coach Kirby Smart discussing his evaluation of quarterback Carson Beck.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the latest on five-star quarterback Arch Manning’s recent Alabama visit.
45-minute mark: Former UGA running back Keith Marshall joins the show to discuss his thoughts on the Bulldogs and explain how The Players’ Lounge is providing NIL opportunities for Bulldogs players.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
NOTE: The Podcast Cool Down will return Monday.