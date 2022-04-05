Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,665 (April 4, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli said about UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter and tight end Brock Bowers’ chances of winning the Heisman Trophy.

Georgia football podcast: CBS writer suggests 2 UGA players as possible Heisman candidates

Beginning of the show: Georgia -- despite being the reigning national champions and being among the top title contenders once again in 2022 -- does not currently have any of the top favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible for a Bulldogs player to win the award.