Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2480 (June 24, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can about another big recruiting win and maybe another 5-star on the way.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA could be trending with 5-star recruit

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: We break down UGA’s 2026 recruiting class following Monday’s Khamari Brooks commitment and preview the commitment date for 5-star TE Kaiden Prothro

20-minute mark: Touching on some other recruiting notes including the loss of WR Vance Spafford to Miami and why Georgia fans will have their eyes in Valdosta Tuesday night.

25-minute mark: DawgNation insider Connor Riley joins the show

45-minute mark: We discuss the SEC headlines including another recruiting loss for Auburn.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.