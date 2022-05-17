Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,692 (May 17, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Georgia great David Pollack said about UGA’s 2022 defense on Friday’s show, and the reaction from UGA fans to those comments.

Georgia football podcast: Fans have strong reaction to former UGA great’s opinion

Beginning of the show: Georgia will take a step back defensively in 2022 and will likely allow 10 more points per game this season according to former UGA great David Pollack, who appeared on DawgNation Daily Friday. I’ll discuss the reaction from some Bulldogs fans to those comments on today’s show -- including a discussion of why many fans are hoping the regression isn’t as significant as Pollack suggests.

15-minute mark: I discuss Marcus Washington Jr. reclassifying into the Bulldogs’ 2022 class after originally being one of the highest-rated members of UGA’s 2023 class.