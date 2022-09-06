Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,772 (Sept. 6, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what to expect from some of Georgia’s biggest rivals playing in pivotal games Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: UGA can learn a lot about its competition this weekend

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans might not find too much drama in their team’s game Saturday against FCS foe Samford, but there should still be some football to keep their attention this weekend. Some of the Bulldogs’ top rivals play pivotal games that could provide a hint about how the rest of the season might play out. I’ll discuss more about that topic on today’s show show, and explain why UGA coach Kirby Smart says he isn’t concerning himself with things happening outside his program.

10-minute mark: I share why Saturday’s win vs. Oregon could send a strong message to recruits.