Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,044-48 (Oct. 2-6, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia’s preparations for a showdown with undefeated Kentucky on Saturday night under the lights in Sanford Stadium.

Georgia football podcast: Catch up on the latest episodes of DawgNation Daily

NOTE: These are the podcast recordings for Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 6.

Monday (Episode 2044): One thing about UGA’s identity becomes clear after win at Auburn

Featuring a look back on Georgia’s thrilling, come-from-behind win at Auburn that propelled UGA tight end Brock Bowers into an even larger national spotlight than he was already in.

Former Bulldogs All-American Jon Stinchcomb also joins the show as well.

Tuesday (Episode 2045): Paul Finebaum criticizes UGA for ‘talent drop off’

Featuring reaction to SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum’s harsh words for UGA after a win at Auburn that Finebaum thought was closer than it should’ve been.

DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show as well.

Wednesday (Episode 2046): Kirk Herbstreit shares nice compliment for Carson Beck

Featuring some commentary from Kirk Herbstreit that echoes what many Dawg fans have also said about Carson Beck after his first road start.

DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show as well.

Thursday (Episode 2047): Kirby Smart no longer in ‘state of depression’ about UGA’s defensive issues

Featuring some hopeful words from Smart upon reconsidering some defensive issues that plagued UGA as it gave up more than 200 rushing yards at Auburn last Saturday.

Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards and quarterback Jake Fromm also join the show.

Friday (Episode 2048) Examining 3 keys for UGA to beat Kentucky

For the final show of the week, we look at what it’s going to take to beat Kentucky on Saturday -- including finding a way to keep Brock Bowers heavily involved in the offense despite the fact the Wildcats are likely to be keyed in on trying to stop him.

DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show as well.