Georgia football podcast: Roster management, Playoff prep makes for busy December for UGA
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,841 (Dec. 13, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Georgia is managing the transfer portal, the upcoming Signing Day and its preparations to face Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.
Beginning of the show: December is always a busy month on the college football calendar, and this year it’s arguably busier than ever -- now that an open transfer portal coincides with the beginning of the early signing period for high school recruits and the continued preparations for the College Football Playoff.
I’ll discuss on today’s show how Georgia is managing all these tasks -- including a closer look at five-star running back Justice Haynes, who reaffirmed his Alabama pledge in a DawgNation story this week, and a high-profile transfer target who might be an acceptable fallback option for some Bulldogs fans if UGA isn’t able to convince Haynes to flip.
I’ll also spend some time at the beginning of the show sharing condolences regarding the passing of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.
15-minute mark: I discuss what UGA staffer Buster Faulkner leaving to become offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech means for the Bulldogs ahead of the Peach Bowl against Ohio State.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the possibility Texas and Oklahoma could join the SEC sooner than originally expected.
50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
