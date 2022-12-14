Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,841 (Dec. 13, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Georgia is managing the transfer portal, the upcoming Signing Day and its preparations to face Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia football podcast: Roster management, Playoff prep makes for busy December for UGA

Beginning of the show: December is always a busy month on the college football calendar, and this year it’s arguably busier than ever -- now that an open transfer portal coincides with the beginning of the early signing period for high school recruits and the continued preparations for the College Football Playoff.

I’ll discuss on today’s show how Georgia is managing all these tasks -- including a closer look at five-star running back Justice Haynes, who reaffirmed his Alabama pledge in a DawgNation story this week, and a high-profile transfer target who might be an acceptable fallback option for some Bulldogs fans if UGA isn’t able to convince Haynes to flip.