On episode No. 1,775 (Sept. 9, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why one of the things UGA coach Kirby Smart used to be criticized for might be something his rivals are now trying to copy.

Georgia football podcast: Another example how Kirby Smart stays ahead of his competition

Beginning of the show: Georgia won the national championship in 2021 by playing a complementary brand of football that called upon a high-scoring offense and the country’s top defense to work together to each unit’s benefit.

That blueprint established by Georgia coach Kirby Smart for the Bulldogs has apparently been on the mind of Ohio State -- which had a better offense than UGA last season, but a much worse defense. A recent ESPN article highlighted the ways in which the Buckeyes are trying to strike a similar balance to what the Bulldogs found last season.