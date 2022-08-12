Georgia football podcast: Here’s how UGA can show it trusts Stetson Bennett
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,755 (Aug. 12, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia can do to turn Stetson Bennett loose this season and how that could give the Bulldogs an offensive boost.
Beginning of the show: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken was asked about the evolution of UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett at the beginning of his press conference on Thursday, and Monken made it clear that he’s seen Bennett thrive in the role of Bulldogs starter -- a designation he didn’t have this time a year ago.
Monken went on to say that being treated as the No. 1 quarterback had allowed Bennett to gain more confidence and for the coaches to be more confident in him as well.
It’s easy to understand why confidence in Bennett abounds after leading UGA to a national championship last season, but Bennett’s 2021 accolades don’t stop some from wondering how much his UGA coaches -- Monken inlcuded -- truly trust him.
I’ll share an example on today’s show of a specific way that UGA can demonstrate its faith in Bennett this season.
15-minute mark: I share some audio of five-star cornerback -- and UGA commit -- AJ Harris discussing the role new cornerbacks coach Fran Brown played in his recruitment.
20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a feud erupting among Kentucky fans related to some recent comments by Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari about UK being a “basketball school.”
45-minute mark: I share an example of how former UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis is quickly becoming a fan favorite with the Philadelphia Eagles.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.