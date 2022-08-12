Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,755 (Aug. 12, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia can do to turn Stetson Bennett loose this season and how that could give the Bulldogs an offensive boost.

Georgia football podcast: Here’s how UGA can show it trusts Stetson Bennett

Beginning of the show: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken was asked about the evolution of UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett at the beginning of his press conference on Thursday, and Monken made it clear that he’s seen Bennett thrive in the role of Bulldogs starter -- a designation he didn’t have this time a year ago.

Monken went on to say that being treated as the No. 1 quarterback had allowed Bennett to gain more confidence and for the coaches to be more confident in him as well.