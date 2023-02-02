Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,877 (Feb. 1, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA fans were hoping to see on National Signing Day.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans had high hopes for National Signing Day

Beginning of the show: National Signing Day means something different now than it did years ago, but that didn’t stop Georgia fans from having high expectations about what they hoped would occur as the 2023 cycle came to a close. I discuss on today’s show what was known at the time of recording about five-star tight end Duce Robinson and five-star 2024 defensive back Ellis Robinson.

15-minute mark: I discuss the latest on Todd Monken after Monken interviewed with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers for their vacant offensive coordinator position and former Bucs quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement.