On episode No. 1,682 (May 3, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what an anonymous SEC coach told ESPN about the Bulldogs' talent level for the upcoming season.

Georgia football podcast: SEC coach shares bad news for UGA rivals

Beginning of the show: Georgia dominated the NFL draft this past weekend, but rival fans hoping for a talent drop-off in 2022 might be disappointed according to an anonymous SEC coach quoted in a recent ESPN story.

I’ll discuss the outlook for the Bulldogs for the upcoming season on today’s show and explain why UGA will need top performers to emerge this season in a similar fashion to what occurred a year ago.