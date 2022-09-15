Georgia football podcast: ESPN only has one question about UGA
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,778 (Sept. 14, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN recently said about UGA after its hot start to the season.
Beginning of the show: Georgia has played a dominant brand of football through two games to begin the season -- so much so that there are seemingly few questions or concerns to be expressed about the Bulldogs’ performance.
However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some points of curiosity, and a recent ESPN article addressed what one of those might be.
I’ll discuss more of that on today’s show and talk about how Saturday’s game at South Carolina could provide another data point in the ongoing evaluation of how UGA stacks up against the other national championship contenders.
10-minute mark: I share some audio from former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy explaining why he thinks Georgia is the best team in the country, and I share audio from UGA coach Kirby Smart explaining how the Bulldogs offense has contributed to the team’s success thus far this season.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of the top games of the weekend.
45-minute mark: I share an update on UGA tight end Arik Gilbert.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
