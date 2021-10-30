Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,559 (Oct. 29, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the seemingly different moods surrounding Georgia and Florida ahead of Saturday’s rivalry showdown.

Georgia football podcast: Gator haters have another reason to chuckle at Florida

Beginning of the show: The moods around Georgia and Florida are apparently quite different at the moment, and the contrast will probably be humorous to UGA fans who also consider themselves to be “Gator haters.” The Bulldogs have, by all appearances, built a path to the No. 1 ranking that leans heavily on selfless, team-oriented play. This fact is perhaps best embodied by nose tackle Jordan Davis, who offered robust praise of a teammate in an ESPN article even at the risk of diminishing his own Heisman hype. Yet not everyone on the Gators’ sideline appears to be having as much fun. I’ll poke some fun on today’s show at Florida for what one of its players apparently said on social media this week.

10-minute mark: 1982 Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker joins the show to share whether he thinks Davis truly has a shot to win this year’s Heisman.