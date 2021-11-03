Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,561 (Nov. 2, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the fallout at Florida after the Gators’ beatdown loss to Georgia.

Georgia football podcast: The fallout continues from UGA’s beatdown of Florida

Beginning of the show: Florida coach Dan Mullen was peppered with tough questions again Monday about the imbalance of talent for Georgia in comparison to Mullen’s Gators. I’ll share what Mullen said on today’s show and discuss why the topic remains entertaining for most UGA fans.

10-minute mark: I discuss some of the comments from UGA coach Kirby Smart’s postgame press conference -- including the latest on the quarterback situation involving JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett and a big compliment for his team for their commitment to preparation.