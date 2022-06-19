Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,715 (June 17, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Georgia beat Florida for the commitment from five-star cornerback AJ Harris.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s latest recruiting win was another for Gator haters to enjoy

Beginning of the show: Two things Georgia fans enjoy are beating Florida and collecting top recruits. Every now and then, those two ideas will intersect -- as was the case last week when five-star cornerback AJ Harris committed to UGA over the Gators. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I celebrate UGA tight ends coach Todd Hartley after it was announced he’s set to become the highest paid coach at his position in the country.