Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,608 (Jan. 13, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a funny story of how Florida fans turned on one of their own after Georgia’s national championship game win vs. Alabama.

Georgia football podcast: Florida fans’ reaction to UGA’s championship is nothing short of hilarious

Beginning of the show: A Florida basketball player -- originally from Athens, Ga. -- videoed himself rooting for Georgia to win the national championship game, and plenty of Gators fans were upset about it. I’ll share more details on today’s show and discuss how the ordeal demonstrates the challenges Florida fans are facing coping with the Bulldogs’ success.

10-minute mark: I discuss the latest news involving UGA players entering the transfer portal.