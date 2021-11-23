Georgia football podcast: DawgNation Daily takes special look back at Dan Mullen’s Florida legacy
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,575 (Nov. 21, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the aftermath of Florida firing Coach Dan Mullen in a fashion that only DawgNation Daily could provide.
Georgia football podcast: DawgNation Daily takes special look back at Dan Mullen’s Florida legacy
Beginning of the show: Florida parted ways with Coach Dan Mullen Sunday bringing to a close a memorable era for DawgNation Daily. In honor of Mullen’s final days, we’ll take a humorous look back on his career with the Gators on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I share my reaction to UGA picking up a commitment from five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary.
15-minute mark: I recap an unforgettable Senior Day for UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis that included a rushing touchdown and a special commendation from the Redcoat Band after the game.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to look back at the home finale last Saturday and ahead to this week’s rivalry game at Georgia Tech.
40-minute mark: I invite DawgNation Daily listeners and viewers to join us on the first-ever DawgNation cruise next April and recap the other top moments from the college football weekend.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.