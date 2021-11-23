Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,575 (Nov. 21, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the aftermath of Florida firing Coach Dan Mullen in a fashion that only DawgNation Daily could provide.

Georgia football podcast: DawgNation Daily takes special look back at Dan Mullen’s Florida legacy

Beginning of the show: Florida parted ways with Coach Dan Mullen Sunday bringing to a close a memorable era for DawgNation Daily. In honor of Mullen’s final days, we’ll take a humorous look back on his career with the Gators on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I share my reaction to UGA picking up a commitment from five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary.