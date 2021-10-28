Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit offers warning to Dan Mullen about UGA defense
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,557 (Oct. 27, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently said about the Georgia-Florida game, and what it would take for the Gators to remain competitive as two-touchdown underdogs.
Beginning of the show: Florida won’t be able to run the ball vs. Georgia according to ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who recently broke down the game between UGA and the Gators as part of ESPN’s college football podcast. I’ll discuss more about what Herbstreit had to say on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I discuss some strong comments from UGA coach Kirby Smart about defensive tackle Jordan Davis’ value to the Bulldogs.
15-minute mark: I briefly discuss a humorous image created by a DawgNation Daily listener.
20-minute mark: I discuss why I think wide receiver Arian Smith, if healthy, could play a major role for UGA down the stretch.
25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to discuss the latest happenings at UGA practice -- including an update on quarterbacks JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett.
45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Alabama fans mocking LSU for returning unsold tickets for next Saturday’s trip to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
