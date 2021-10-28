Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,557 (Oct. 27, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently said about the Georgia-Florida game, and what it would take for the Gators to remain competitive as two-touchdown underdogs.

Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit offers warning to Dan Mullen about UGA defense

Beginning of the show: Florida won’t be able to run the ball vs. Georgia according to ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who recently broke down the game between UGA and the Gators as part of ESPN’s college football podcast. I’ll discuss more about what Herbstreit had to say on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss some strong comments from UGA coach Kirby Smart about defensive tackle Jordan Davis’ value to the Bulldogs.