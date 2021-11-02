Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,560 (Nov. 1, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about UGA’s recruiting success after Saturday’s win vs. Florida, and why those comments are a problem for Florida’s Dan Mullen.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart shows no mercy on Dan Mullen with postgame comments

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart has clearly out-recruited his rival at Florida, Dan Mullen, in recent seasons. And Smart didn’t hold back in highlighting that contrast in his postgame press conference after Saturday’s 34-7 win vs. the Gators. I’ll discuss more about what Smart said on today’s show and explain why those comments are a problem for Mullen.

10-minute mark: I address the seemingly unorthodox way Smart is handling his quarterback position, and share some strong words from Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith -- who came to Saturday’s starting quarterback, Stetson Bennett’s, defense after Bennett struggled some against the Gators.