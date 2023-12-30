Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2106 (Dec. 29, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia quarterback Carson Beck said about why he’s returning for the 2024 season.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans will love Carson Beck’s motivation for 2024 return

Beginning of the show: We broadcast for the final time from South Florida ahead of the Orange Bowl, and we preview the game by reflecting back on what Georgia quarterback Carson Beck said this week about his so-called “unfinished business” with the Bulldogs next season.

I’ll also share a clip from UGA offensive coordinator Mike Bobo reflecting back on what went wrong against Alabama in the SEC championship game.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to share thoughts on the Bulldogs’ early enrollees who’ve participated in practices in Miami this week and to recap the top moments from National Signing Day -- including five-star athlete KJ Bolden flipping to the Dawgs.

40-minute mark: I preview the other SEC teams set to participate in New Year’s Six bowl games.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.