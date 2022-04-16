Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,674 (April 15, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what to expect from G-Day and what ESPN’s analytics experts think about the Bulldogs in 2022.

Georgia football podcast: G-Day will showcase a team capable of repeating as national champs

Beginning of the show: I discuss the new era for Georgia football on today’s show as fans prepare to watch the reigning national champions for the first time in 2022.

10-minute mark: I discuss the value of continuity with offensive coordinator Todd Monken returning for his third season.