Georgia football podcast: G-Day will showcase a team capable of repeating as national champs
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,674 (April 15, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what to expect from G-Day and what ESPN’s analytics experts think about the Bulldogs in 2022.
Beginning of the show: I discuss the new era for Georgia football on today’s show as fans prepare to watch the reigning national champions for the first time in 2022.
10-minute mark: I discuss the value of continuity with offensive coordinator Todd Monken returning for his third season.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to preview the top recruits expected to visit UGA this weekend.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an odd accusation against an SEC coach by a prominent media member.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Podcast Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.