Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,576 (Nov. 22, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why UGA fans won’t have to worry about Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart overlooking Saturday’s rivalry showdown with Georgia Tech.

Georgia football podcast: One thing UGA fans won’t worry about with Kirby Smart

Beginning of the show: It’s commonly assumed that anything can happen in rivalry matchups -- even when the game appears lopsided, such as Saturday’s renewal of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate between Georgia and Georgia Tech. It’s been said more than once that you can “throw the records out the window” when familiar foes such as the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets compete against each other.

It might be true in some instances that the heavy favorite could overlook the less talented -- but highly motivated -- underdog. Yet that’s not likely to be true for this UGA team as long as Kirby Smart is coach. I’ll explain more about why on today’s show.