Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,626 (Feb. 8, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about UGA defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae leaving for the same job at Miami.

Georgia football podcast: Making sense of UGA’s latest coaching departure

Beginning of the show: Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae is on his way to Miami, leaving the Bulldogs and Coach Kirby Smart with another coaching vacancy to fill. Addae’s departure also raises questions among some fans regarding how the move will impact UGA. I’ll address that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I share audio of Smart addressing the recent hire of wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon and offensive analyst Mike Bobo -- two former UGA players who have also previously served as Bulldogs assistants.