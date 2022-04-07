Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,668 (April 7, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the possible emergence of defensive lineman Jalen Carter as the Bulldogs’ next dominant defensive lineman.

Georgia football podcast: Jalen Carter could soon be ‘talk of the town’ for UGA defense

Beginning of the show: Georgia has a huge void to fill on its defensive line after the departures of Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Travon Walker -- all key contributors on the national championship-winning defense in 2021 and likely first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft.

However, their absence doesn’t mean UGA will be lacking in star power on its defensive front. Junior Jalen Carter is already turning heads in a major way.