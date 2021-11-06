Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,564 (Nov. 5, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s next for UGA after a reported foot injury for Bulldogs left tackle Jamaree Salyer.

Georgia football podcast: Jamaree Salyer’s reported injury becomes latest challenge for UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia has dealt with no shortage of injuries thus far in 2021, and the latest example of that appears to be left tackle Jamaree Salyer -- who is reported to have sustained a foot injury that could keep him sidelined for a couple weeks. I’ll discuss that topic on today’s show.

Five-minute mark: I’ll briefly discuss what is known about the situation involving outside linebacker Adam Anderson.