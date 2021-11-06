Georgia football podcast: Jamaree Salyer’s reported injury becomes latest challenge for UGA
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,564 (Nov. 5, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s next for UGA after a reported foot injury for Bulldogs left tackle Jamaree Salyer.
Beginning of the show: Georgia has dealt with no shortage of injuries thus far in 2021, and the latest example of that appears to be left tackle Jamaree Salyer -- who is reported to have sustained a foot injury that could keep him sidelined for a couple weeks. I’ll discuss that topic on today’s show.
Five-minute mark: I’ll briefly discuss what is known about the situation involving outside linebacker Adam Anderson.
10-minute mark: I discuss how the Bulldogs’ playing personality fits in with some of the other top contenders for the College Football Playoff.
20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some candid comments from Alabama coach Nick Saban regarding the role the so-called “revenge factor” will play in his team’s preparations for LSU Saturday based on the Crimson Tide’s loss to the Tigers in 2019.
45-minute mark: I share audio of Georgia coach Kirby Smart offering some kind words to his predecessor, Mark Richt.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and I update the Gator Hater Countdown,
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.