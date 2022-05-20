Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,694 (May 19, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Nick Saban said about some of his coaching rivals during a fiery question-and-answer period with boosters on Wednesday night.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans shocked by SEC coaches’ unhinged rants

Beginning of the show: Alabama coach Nick Saban set off a firestorm Wednesday with some accusatory comments in the direction of one of his SEC rivals, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, as well as Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and John Ruiz, a high-profile booster for Miami. I’ll share audio of what Saban said on today’s show and compare his statement to a recent comment from Georgia coach Kirby Smart on the same topic.

15-minute mark: I share examples of why some of the key figures in the NIL debate -- such as Saban, Sanders and Fisher have all probably lied about something at some point.