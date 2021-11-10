Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,566 (Nov. 9, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick said about UGA nose tackle Jordan Davis, who has also occasionally pitched in as part of the Bulldogs’ goal line offense, and could potentially use a highlight moment on that side of the ball to bolster his candidacy for the Heisman Trophy.

Georgia football podcast: UGA player supports giving Jordan Davis ‘Heisman moment’ on offense

Beginning of the show: Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis is undoubtedly one of the most valuable players in the country, and UGA coach Kirby Smart has stated repeatedly that Davis’ worth to the Bulldogs can’t be quantified with stats alone. In fact, Davis’ presence has been deemed so essential for UGA that he’s actually become part of the Heisman Trophy conversation despite the fact defensive players -- especially interior linemen -- rarely get consideration for the award.

Davis -- who sometimes plays on offense along with defensive tackle Jalen Carter in jumbo sets in a goal line package -- has said he’d also like to get a reception or a handoff on that side of the ball at some point. And while, Davis didn’t specify his Heisman campaign as the reason why, there’s little dispute that an offensive highlight would go a long way towards earning attention from Heisman voters.